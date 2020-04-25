Death investigation on Wealthy Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body.

The man’s body was found outside of a home on Wealthy Street in Mobile just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Neighbors say that the man may have been beaten to death, but nothing else has been confirmed.

The man has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

