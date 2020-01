ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on the 2200 block of West Hernandez Street in Pensacola. Deputies are looking for a silver Chevy Silverado in connection to the crime.

The ECSO says the original call was for shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man shot dead. It happened around 4:00 p.m.