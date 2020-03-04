Deadly officer-involved shooting in Milton justified, state attorney says

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The use of deadly force by officers with the Milton Police Department and a deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on September 17, 2019, has been ruled reasonable and justifiable under Florida law, according to the state attorney’s office.

Officers shot and killed Edward Matthew Cruz Guerrero at the entrance to the Milton campus of Pensacola State College.

Guerrero stole a dump truck from a gas station earlier that morning, according to officials. When deputies and officers caught up with Guerrero on the college campus, that is when he drove the stolen truck into patrol vehicles and was driving toward officers when the shots were fired.

A total of 65 rounds were fired by the police sergeant, officer and deputy.

