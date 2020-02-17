Daytona 500 to continue Monday after rain delay

Brad Keselowski stands under an umbrella on pit road as rain forces a red flag during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012. The stoppage dampened NASCAR’s season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump.

The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. The race will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast live on Fox.

It’s the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday. The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The sky opened after Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast” exited Daytona International Speedway.

