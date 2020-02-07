Daycare bus crashes in Semmes

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (8:30 a.m.) — Several minor injuries have been reported. Some parents are taking their children to get checked out.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on their way to a crash involving a daycare bus near Halls Ferry and Root Drive in Semmes. Right now, we are not sure how many people are injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories