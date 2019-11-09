Davis Park in Citronelle reopens

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioner, Merceria Ludgood joined with officials from the City of Citronelle at the grand re-opening of Davis Park as it has been closed for improvements.

Mayor Jason Stringer of Citronelle describes the newly renovated park as “the crown jewel of the community.”

The existing baseball field was reconstructed, the concession stand received modifications, three new pavilions with concrete pads were installed as well as playground surfacing.

While celebrating the grand reopening of Davis Park, Ludgood was also presented with a plaque.

