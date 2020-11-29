David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader on screen passes away

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, May 7, 1999, Dave Prowse, the original Darth Vader from the “Star Wars Trilogy,” poses during the New York Comic and Fantasy Creators Convention. The British actor, Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85 on Saturday, according to an announcement by his agent Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lynsey Addario, FILE)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WKRG) — The man behind the mask of Darth Vader has passed away. Multiple outlets are reporting actor David Prowse has passed away at the age of 85.

According to CNN: Prowse died after a short illness, according to his agent Thomas Bowington. CNN reported in 2018 that Prowse was being treated for prostate cancer.

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8 — Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020

According to Cinemablend: Prowse went onto play the character in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. He was originally promised that he would be seen and heard at the end of Jedi, but actor Sebastian Stan was ultimately utilized.

Despite his face having never been shown in a Star Wars film, Prowse still became widely beloved among the fanbase and would use his association with the film to travel the convention circuit for much of his later life. He would come into conflict with Lucas later on, as the producer accuse Prowse of leaking news of Darth Vader’s death to the media and ultimately banned him from Star Wars conventions. Prowse would later see vindication when the journalist who broke the Vader story revealed that Prowse was not his source.