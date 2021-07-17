Dauphin Street Vault brings large crowds to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of pole vaulters launched themselves on Dauphin Street Saturday night for the annual Dauphin Street Vault.

Last year was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, but it’s back this year and fans of the sport are out in full force.

Last year would have been their 10-year anniversary of this downtown Mobile tradition, so they celebrated instead this year. The crowds had a blast, and the competition was just as steep!

There have been vaulters here of all levels, from kids to elites — with children vaulting in the morning and the elites wrapping up the show. This event always proves to be one of the most unusual and engaging events in downtown mobile along Dauphin Street.

This meet was really just on the fun side for these athletes, and that’s what the organizers want from the event too.

“We tell the kids to just come out here and have fun, it’s a street vault,” Meet Director Drew Bentley said. “Don’t come out here and treat it like NCAA, you know, and everyone is having fun you know both sides of the runway.”

There’s been lots of crowd reaction tonight from the fans and just Mobililans that are glad this downtown tradition is back like Tony Tiscla. “This is really cool. We had no idea this was going on we just came downtown for something to eat and you have pole vaulters!”

The event wrapped up with awards for those who beat out the competition, but overall, they were just happy to be launching down Dauphin Street yet again.

“Everyone is having a blast and been celebrating all day long. The city has always been supportive of stuff like this, and we sold the city the idea 11 years ago, and they took a chance on us, and it’s grown every year,” Bentley said.