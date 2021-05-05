Dauphin Island starting Sunday sunset concerts Memorial Day weekend

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Town of Dauphin Island will host a series of sunset concerts this year on West End Beach.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, residents and beach visitors can pack the beach about 90 minutes before the sunset to enjoy live music.

You can bring your own chairs and snacks; admission to the beach is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free.

Scheduled Dates, Artists and Times are as follows: