Dauphin Island sees rain and hail overnight, flooding could impact reopening of west end beach

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island saw a lot of rain and hail overnight as a storm moved across the Gulf Coast.

As a result, many of the roadways were flooded on Dauphin Island for most of the day on Thursday.

Bienville Blvd flooded in front of city hall on Dauphin Island on April 15, 2021 (WKRG)

Bienville Boulevard in front of city hall was barely passable. Cars couldn’t make it all the way to the west end. Mayor Jeff Collier says some of the roadways had more than a foot of water on them.

Flooding is common on Dauphin Island, but Mayor Collier says this storm was not just a west end event.

“There is considerable flooding. This is not just a west end episode. We’ve had possibly 15-20 inches of rain since last Friday, and so it is just a cumulative effect. And of course, Dauphin Island is pretty flat, so water doesn’t move too fast, and so we’re just seeing a lot of cumulation in places where we don’t normally see it,” Collier said.

Flooding is also impacting the reopening of the west end. Much of it has been under repair since Hurricane Sally and has been closed to the public.

The heavy rain and flooding have stalled the repair process, but Mayor Collier hopes to get the west end fully reopened to the public by May 1.