Dauphin Island Sea Lab asks citizens to help collect data from Mobile Bay

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Sea Lab has launched its newest citizen science program and they would love community involvement.

The program is called Citizen’s Archive for Mobile Bay Estuarine Organisms and helps scientists at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab collect data to see how Mobile Bay is changing over time. This is a great program for anyone who is interested in learning about science and taking part in scientific research about our community.

The program works alongside the Discovery Hall Program that allows students to go out and collect data and study our Mobile Bay Estuary firsthand. This program needs volunteers to keep running!

Dauphin Island Sea Lab tells us, “If you are interested in making your Dauphin Island Sea Lab CAMEO, register for one of the training sessions listed below by emailing cameo@disl.edu or by calling 251-861-2141, 7515.

The training sessions will be held:

• Wednesday, March 11: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 21: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Monday, May 11: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, September 12: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, October 15: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about the program, visit disl.edu/research/cameo-citizen-science-program. No special skills are required, except being comfortable on a boat. The CAMEO team will teach you the rest.

