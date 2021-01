Dauphin Island Sea Lab aquarium reopens Jan. 23

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The public aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 23. Hours will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets will be available for purchase online Friday evening.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab closed temporarily on Jan. 17 for health concerns for employees and visitors.

Upcoming events at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab include:

January 2021 Events

Beach, Dune, Maritime Forest Excrusion

Friday, January 29, 2:45-5 p.m.

February 2021 Events

Beach, Dune, Maritime Forest Excursion

Friday, February 12, 2:45-5 p.m.

Thursday, February 25, 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

R/V Alabama Discovery Excursion

Friday, February 5, 2:45-5 p.m.

Sunday, February 14, 2:45-5 p.m.

Family Camp

February 19-21

CAMEO Citizen Science Training

Saturday, February 20

March 2021 Events

Beach, Dune, Maritime Forest Excursion

Thursday, March 11, 9:45 a.m. -12 p.m.

R/V Alabama Discovery Excursion

Saturday, March 6, 9:45 a.m. -12 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2:45-5 p.m.