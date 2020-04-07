Dauphin Island residents can pick up free face masks this week

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier announced Monday night they will be distributing free face masks to island residents on Wednesday.

Mayor Collier says the masks will be distributed until they run out. On Wednesday residents can pick up the mask at the fire department from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. They’ll also be available from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. while supplies last. 2 per household is the limit.

If you’re interested in receiving the free masks, please send an email to tgorlott@townofdauphinisland.org or text to 251-207-9767 and include your name and street address (and mention if you prefer home delivery). They will have enough masks for about 100 households.