Dauphin Island prepares for Tropical Storm Zeta, still recovering from Hurricane Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WKRG) – With our stretch of the Gulf Coast in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Zeta, residents on Dauphin Island are preparing for the worst with the chance this storm becomes a hurricane.

Although this storm isn’t expected to be as strong as others we’ve seen this year, the mayor says there is concern with clean-up still underway from Hurricane Sally.

“The island is degraded a bit more, particularly on the shoreline, so we are more vulnerable to storm surge and wave action. We’ve also got a lot of trees that are still leaning, broken limbs, I’m concerned about flying debris,” says Jeff Collier, the Mayor of Dauphin Island.

Mayor Collier anticipates flooding on the west end, which is still closed to non-residents from the last storm as crews work to remove the sand.

There is also concern for flying debris and tree limbs.

Mayor Collier says residents and visitors should monitor the conditions regularly and stay inside if conditions start to detiorate.

