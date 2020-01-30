Dauphin Island prepares for more Mardi Gras parades

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking to get into the Mardi Gras spirit, you may want to head over to Dauphin Island. The People’s Parade will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. on Bienville Boulevard. The following Saturday, Feb. 8, the Krew of Salty Pays will present its second annual pet parade at 1 p.m. beginning at Water Tower Plaza.

Up to 40,000 people are expected to attend the parades.

In a city news release, Mayor Jeff Collier is quoted as saying, “Many people wisely bring grills and picnic baskets to the parades. Instead of being in a hurry, they can relax, catch some beads and Moon Pies, and spend quality time with friends and family members.”

