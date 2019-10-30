Dauphin Island Police search for missing man

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island Police are searching for 61-year-old Andrew R. Mitchell. He has been missing since late Sunday night. He was last seen at Pelican Pub on Dauphin Island and left the establishment between 11 p.m. 11:30 p.m., according to police.

He was last seen driving a 2000 or later (model) silver Mercury Marquis. Unknown tag or direction of travel.

If you have any information on Mitchell please call the Dauphin Island Police Department at 251-861-5523. The vehicle pictured is a similar one.