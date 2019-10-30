Dauphin Island Police search for missing man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island Police are searching for 61-year-old Andrew R. Mitchell. He has been missing since late Sunday night. He was last seen at Pelican Pub on Dauphin Island and left the establishment between 11 p.m. 11:30 p.m., according to police.

He was last seen driving a 2000 or later (model) silver Mercury Marquis. Unknown tag or direction of travel.

If you have any information on Mitchell please call the Dauphin Island Police Department at 251-861-5523. The vehicle pictured is a similar one.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories