Dauphin Island fire station floods inside and out from Zeta

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Damage left behind from Hurricane Zeta is visible on Dauphin Island.

The Dauphin Island fire department’s station posted the following picture to Facebook Thursday morning.

The department says all vehicles were able to to higher ground before they flooded.

Saltwater flooding has been reported across the island, officials are asking that people stay home unless it’s an emergency.

The causeway and bridge to the island are intact and as of right now, is open.

