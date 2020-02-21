Dauphin Island Bridge closed, ALDOT investigating

UPDATE: 10:50 AM — The bridge remains closed but the ferry will begin running with the 11:00 AM trip from Dauphin Island.

UPDATE: 10:24 AM — Crews are in the process of securing the barge and crane as well as steering away from the bridge.

All lanes remain closed at this time as this will take some time.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Bridge is closed after a stray barge hit the bridge. According to a Facebook post from Dauphin Island mayor Jeff Collier, ALDOT is responsible for the bridge and will decide when the bridge is safe to reopen. The bridge could remain closed until the barge is moved.

LATEST STORIES: