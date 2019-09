CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris tells News 5 a woman was arrested for stealing nearly $10,000 from her father.

Angela Anderson was booked into the Clarke County Jail this week on several charges, one of those including Financial Exploitation of the Elderly 1st degree.

Sheriff Norris says Anderson is accused of stealing money, which includes checks, from her father who has Alzheimer’s. The total amount taken is estimated to be about $9,200.