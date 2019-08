DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities has a new team in place to respond more efficiently when a storm threatens our part of the Gulf Coast. The new storm team was put in place in July to help with response and any issues that may arise during a storm. While Hurricane Dorian isn’t expected to impact our local area, the new team is ready just in case.

On Thursday Daphne Utilities introduced the new team on their Facebook page.