Daphne Utilities creating “storm teams” by end of week

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities says the 125,000 gallons of sewage spilled over the weekend as a result of Hurricane Barry wasn’t as bad as reported.

“The amount of water coming in wasn’t slowing down,” said Bobby Purvis with Daphne Utilities.

Hurricane Barry brought heavy rain to Baldwin County. Even though a lot of rain fell across our area, Purvis says they were already working behind the scenes to monitor the storm on their end.

“It had already gone through the treatment process and made it to our disinfection chamber and that’s where we had our overflow,” he said.

By the end of this week Purvis plans to have selected members of his crew for 2 new storm teams he’s putting in place. He says there will be an A Team and a B Team, each made up of 6 individuals from his staff. These new teams will be crucial to the department going forward.

He wants residents to read beyond the misconceptions and to know that his staff works around the clock to prevent as many issues as possible from happening. Luckily, he says, this last weekend his team was able to prevent any raw sewage from spilling into D’Olive Creek.

“Thankfully we didn’t spill any raw sewage this past storm event,” Purvis said.