Daphne Sports Complex goes about $6 million over budget

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Sports Complex, which debuted in March, has gone about $6 million over budget, according to the city council.

However, Councilman Pat Rudicell says this should not impact the other recreation projects the city has in the works.

“For future recreation needs, they will only be funded using the revenue raised from the lodging tax to prevent hamstringing other city projects,” he said. “Because we have exhausted a majority of our excess cash revenues.”

The sports complex is on Park Drive. The city will host the Cal Ripken state baseball tournament at the complex next month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes