Daphne Sports Complex goes about $6 million over budget

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Sports Complex, which debuted in March, has gone about $6 million over budget, according to the city council.

However, Councilman Pat Rudicell says this should not impact the other recreation projects the city has in the works.

“For future recreation needs, they will only be funded using the revenue raised from the lodging tax to prevent hamstringing other city projects,” he said. “Because we have exhausted a majority of our excess cash revenues.”

The sports complex is on Park Drive. The city will host the Cal Ripken state baseball tournament at the complex next month.