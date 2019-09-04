Daphne shooting suspect in custody

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say 18-year-old David Price is in custody after turning himself in Wednesday afternoon to Saraland Police.

It was a drug deal that went terribly wrong that sparked the shooting that left the unidentified victim shot multiple times in the middle of Park Drive.

Shortly after the Thursday night gunfire, security camera footage at Thomas Hospital’s emergency room captured images of a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound. Daphne Police say it is Price in the footage who had accidentally shot himself in a struggle for the gun.

The car he was in was later found abandoned at a storage unit facility and impounded by police.

Price is now charged with attempted murder and robbery. Investigators say he took cash and the victims phone during the crime.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.