DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new safe room is being constructed at the Daphne Public Works facility on the Eastern Shore. The new building was announced in June and will allow staff to stay on-site during disasters and hurricanes.

The new building will be constructed to withstand 180 mph winds.

The safe room can hold up to 58 people at a time, compared to the current facility which can only house about 10 employees.

