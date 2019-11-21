Daphne road rage suspect arrested again

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police confirm Delwin Knight was arrested on November 10th after complaints from someone in Lake Forest of the man allegedly making lewd gestures towards her as she drove by.

The alleged incident happened in October. We spoke to the alleged victim in October who told News 5 she would most likely be filing charges soon.

The alleged victim posted on Facebook in October that she was driving through Lake Forest when she alleges Knight grabbed himself and made gestures towards her.

Police confirm Knight will be back in court on 1/14/20.

Knight was arrested earlier this year after videos apparently showed him in several road rage videos.

