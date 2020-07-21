Daphne road closing through Aug. 7 for repairs

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drivers will need to take an alternate route in Daphne beginning Wednesday morning as crews work on Whispering Pines Road.
A portion of the road will be closed between Brookings Drive and County Road 13. Repair work will likely last tthough Aug. 7.
