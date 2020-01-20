Daphne residents have chance Tuesday to discuss future of recycling program

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The saga of the Daphne recycling program – from drop-off sites to pick up schedules – continues Tuesday.

During a public hearing at city hall at 6:30 p.m., residents will be able to address the city council about details regarding what recycling materials the city will pick up, and how much that would cost.

News 5 spoke with Councilman Pat Rudicell about the details of that meeting. He says the most popular recycled items right now are cardboard and aluminum cans. For financial reasons, he says, the city may have to charge more for pickup services if residents want other recyclables – like glass, to be included as part of the pickup service.

Rudicell also wants to remind residents that items being picked up are currently going to the landfill, which is something we also reported when the recycling center burned down in December.

“The really complicated thing is when that building burned down,” he told us over the phone. He calls that fold in the situation “unfortunate,” but says the city is working with the insurance company to get that opened as soon as possible. Rudicell expects that to be at least 6 months.

In October, the city council voted to close the weekend recycling drop-off because officials said the site was being taken advantage of, and overrun with items that were not supposed to be there.

LATEST STORIES: