Daphne recycling program to be discussed next week

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The recycling program in Daphne is still a big topic moving forward.

The Daphne City Council has called for a public hearing that will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Three options will be discussed during the meeting. Topics to be discussed will include limiting services, increasing fees and/or changing the items accepted.

Next week’s meeting will be held at Daphne City Hall located at 1705 Main St.

In December, a fire destroyed the recycling center. You can watch the full story here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories