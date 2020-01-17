Daphne recycling program to be discussed next week

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The recycling program in Daphne is still a big topic moving forward.

The Daphne City Council has called for a public hearing that will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Three options will be discussed during the meeting. Topics to be discussed will include limiting services, increasing fees and/or changing the items accepted.

Next week’s meeting will be held at Daphne City Hall located at 1705 Main St.

In December, a fire destroyed the recycling center. You can watch the full story here.

