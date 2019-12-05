Daphne ranks #2 in safest cities poll

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new poll released by MoneyGeek.com puts Daphne in the number 2 spot as one of the safest cities in Alabama.

“Our analysis found that across Alabama, cities with a population larger than 25,000 saw the overall crime rate drop 3.1% between 2014 and 2018 driven by lower property crime rates,” Doug Milnes with MoneyGeek says.

Among the other cities ranking in the top 5 poll include Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Auburn and Athens.

You can view the full report here.

LATEST STORIES: