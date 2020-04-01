Daphne Police warn parents over kids riding golf carts, dirt bikes and ATV’s on roads

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they will hold parents accountable when their children are caught riding unregistered vehicles on roadways.

The department posted the following on their Facebook page late last week:

The Daphne Police Department recognizes these are unusual times, but public safety is still our paramount concern. To that end, this is a message to parents. We have received numerous calls and complaints regarding juveniles operating golf carts, dirt bikes, and ATVs on the roadways. This activity is extremely dangerous and is also unlawful. For this reason, we are issuing the following warning: Parents who allow their children to operate golf carts, dirt bikes, or ATVs on public roadways or sidewalks will receive a traffic citation. Your compliance will allow us to be concerned with other matters. Thank you.