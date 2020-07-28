Daphne Police search for missing child

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police need your help finding a missing girl last seen on Monday.
Police say Jalle Newman ran away from her Daphne home, and she could be in the Mobile area.
Authorities say she may have dyed her hair. If you see Newman, please call Daphne Police at 251-620-0150 and ask for Detective Adams.

Jalle Newman was last seen in Daphne Monday, July 27.

