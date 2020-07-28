Daphne Police search for missing child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Protesters are calling for answers from the Mobile Police Department. The activist group “Mobile For Us” held a protest demanding the department respond to questions on policies and procedures. Protesters do laps around Government Plaza chanting slogans following a few minutes of speeches Tuesday morning.

"We just want to know what procedures what policies they follow like disciplinary, use of force just things people need to know to hold police accountable when need be," said organizer Antonio Moore. Organizers say they’re still waiting for city officials to respond to questions they had on police policies and were told answers would come in three months.