Daphne Police say man ran from crash on I-10, no active search

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police confirm a man crashed a truck on Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon and ran from the scene. Police say he ran into the woods, but tell News 5 there is no active search at this time.
We’ll let you know if any further information is released.
