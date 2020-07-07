Daphne Police say man ran from crash on I-10, no active search

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police confirm a man crashed a truck on Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon and ran from the scene. Police say he ran into the woods, but tell News 5 there is no active search at this time.

