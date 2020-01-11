Daphne Police arrest three for vehicle break-ins

DAPHNE, Ala. (WRKG) — Daphne Police arrest three people for vehicle break-ins in December and January.
Police say Cameron Serge Reynolds was captured on home surveillance video entering an unlocked car in Lake Forest on January 6th.
In addition, two seventeen-year-olds have been charged with trying to break into three vehicles in the Canterbury subdivision on December 6th. Police say home surveillance played a key role in the investigation.
Police encourage residents to sign up from the Secure Your Neighborhood from Crime or SYNC program to help fight crime in your community.