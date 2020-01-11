Daphne Police arrest three for vehicle break-ins

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crime Scene_325801

DAPHNE, Ala. (WRKG) — Daphne Police arrest three people for vehicle break-ins in December and January.

Police say Cameron Serge Reynolds was captured on home surveillance video entering an unlocked car in Lake Forest on January 6th.

Cameron Serge Reynolds

In addition, two seventeen-year-olds have been charged with trying to break into three vehicles in the Canterbury subdivision on December 6th. Police say home surveillance played a key role in the investigation.

Police encourage residents to sign up from the Secure Your Neighborhood from Crime or SYNC program to help fight crime in your community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories