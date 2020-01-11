Daphne Police arrest three for vehicle break-ins

DAPHNE, Ala. (WRKG) — Daphne Police arrest three people for vehicle break-ins in December and January.

Police say Cameron Serge Reynolds was captured on home surveillance video entering an unlocked car in Lake Forest on January 6th.

Cameron Serge Reynolds

In addition, two seventeen-year-olds have been charged with trying to break into three vehicles in the Canterbury subdivision on December 6th. Police say home surveillance played a key role in the investigation.

Police encourage residents to sign up from the Secure Your Neighborhood from Crime or SYNC program to help fight crime in your community.