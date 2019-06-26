Daphne PD surprises daughter with dad’s shotgun after he passes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mike Dawson was a police officer in Daphne for 10 years, until he was diagnosed with ALS and had to leave his job due to health reasons.

He passed away in 2016 and since that time his daughter, Amanda, has wanted something she could remember him by. The Daphne Police Department surprised her on Tuesday afternoon with her dad’s shotgun she was able to purchase.

“It’s a keepsake and it was cool because he loved being a police officer. That was something that meant a lot to him so anything that came from them that I have of his means a lot to me,” said his daughter, Amanda Ramos.