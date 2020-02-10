Daphne PD: Man fires gun after argument over loud kids

UPDATE 2/10 (10:42 a.m.) — Daphne Police on Monday identified the man who allegedly fired a gun after getting upset at children who were being too loud.

53-year-old William Harry Wood is facing charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police said officers responded to the Ashley Gate Apartments for a report of a man yelling at children for being too loud.

Before police arrived, parents confronted the suspect and exchanged words.

When the first officer got on scene, a single shot was fired into the air, prompting more law enforcement to respond.

A bolt-action hunting rifle was recovered from Wood’s apartment. Investigators said it did not appear as if the bullet actually struck anything.

ORIGINAL STORY

DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they responded to the Ashley Gate Apartments Saturday night after they say a man pulled a gun on kids for being “too loud.”

Police say when they arrived, they heard a gunshot. They have not confirmed the name of the suspect, or what he is charged with. They expect to release more details Monday.

The Special Response Team was deployed to assist in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Witnesses tell us they saw several police cars race past them on Highway 98 Saturday night toward Ashley Gate Apartments, and that they saw multiple officers go into the complex.

