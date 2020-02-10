Daphne PD: Man shoots at children being ‘too loud’

DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they responded to the Ashley Gate Apartments Saturday night after they say a man pulled a gun on kids for being “too loud.”

Police say when they arrived, they heard a gunshot. They have not confirmed the name of the suspect, or what he is charged with. They expect to release more details Monday.

The Special Response Team was deployed to assist in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Witnesses tell us they saw several police cars race past them on Highway 98 Saturday night toward Ashley Gate Apartments, and that they saw multiple officers go into the complex.

