Daphne native first Black woman appointed as chief clerk of Alabama House of Representatives

The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — House Clerk Jeff Woodard appointed Natalyn Williams, who has served more than a decade as an executive assistant in the Clerk’s Office, chief clerk of the Alabama House of Representatives. Williams is the first African American since at least Reconstruction to hold the position overseeing the entire House staff.

“This is a historic day and on behalf of the entire House of Representatives I want offer my congratulations,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon. “Ms. Williams has worked in the Clerk’s Office for more than 25 years and is well qualified to assume this post. I’m looking forward to working with her in the days to come.”

Williams, a native of Daphne and a graduate of Alabama State University in Montgomery, has worked in the Clerk’s Office since January 1994. In addition to her supervisory duties, Williams will be in charge of insuring that House bills are processed and transmitted to the Senate and the governor’s office in a timely manner.

LATEST STORIES