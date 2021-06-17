Daphne murder suspect arrested

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) The man wanted for the shooting death of a co-worker at Friendship Road Dirt Pit in Daphne was arrested early Thursday morning.

Marcus Stallworth, 44, was booked into the jail at 3:36 a.m., according the Baldwin County jail records. Stallworth is charged with murder.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a workplace argument between the victim, Yaphet Hunter, 45, of Chunchula, Ala. and Stallworth on Wednesday morning. Both the victim and suspect were contract workers at the business.