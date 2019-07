BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rhea Everett Wedgeworth, 33, has been arrested and charged with two counts of sodomy and one count of sex abuse of a child under 12.

The victim was 8 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Wedgeworth was taken into custody by Fairhope Police. His bond is set at a total of $125,000 with conditions; GPS House arrest, no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18.

Wedgeworth remains in the Baldwin County Jail.