Daphne HS to forfeit football game against Spanish Fort due to ineligible player

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne High School football team will forfeit their game against Spanish Fort this past Friday due to an ineligible athlete playing in the game.

The Daphne HS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach released the following statement:

It was brought to my attention that Daphne High School unintentionally played an ineligible athlete in our game against Spanish Fort last Friday. Following the review of this matter, DHS did play an ineligible athlete in violation of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) home rule and restitution is required.

Therefore, Daphne High School will self-report this violation tomorrow and forfeit Friday’s night game against Spanish Fort. Moreover, it matters not who reported this infraction, but what matters is that DHS is compliant with all AHSAA bylaws and for that I take full responsibility. My heart is broken but it is my job to make sure we learn from this and not let this affect the rest of our season.

This is the extent of my comment on this matter as our attention now turns to our next game. Kenny King

Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach

Daphne High School

Daphne beat Spanish Fort 35-7.