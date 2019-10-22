Daphne hotel robbed, police search for three suspects

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 11 o’clock Monday night, a dark sedan pulls into the parking lot of the Microtel Inn off Highway 98 in Daphne. Moments later a woman enters the lobby and starts asking questions and looking around.

“There is people that always walk in ask for the room rate and then walk out,” says owner Bimal Patel. “They might come back again and look at the room or something but that is a normal thing for us.”

What happened next is not normal according to Patel. Less than a minute after the woman leaves, a man walks in, starts asking the same type questions and then the conversation changes. He pulled the gun and put it out on the counter. He sees the gun and realizes I’m getting robbed.”

The clerk puts the cash drawer on the counter, the suspect cleans it out of cash and coins and in seconds he’s gone.

“This probably happened before with this group,” says Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “It looks like at the very least, they’ve done this before. We think they knew enough to send the female in initially to make sure there wasn’t anybody else in the lobby. To make sure there was not customers and make sure the clerk was there by himself.”

A third person outside of the hotel’s main entrance during the robbery is believed to have been a look-out.

“This is a scary thing that happened,” says Patel. “Never expect it here in the Daphne area.”

Daphne Police hope someone out there recognizes one or all of the suspects and will give them a call.