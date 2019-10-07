Daphne garbage and recycling services up for discussion tonight

by: Blake Brown

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A public hearing will be held tonight at Daphne City Hall to discuss garbage and recycling services. We’re told the city is looking at other options when it comes to these services.

The hearing will be held during the city council meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. Residents are invited to attend in order to discuss any changes they feel may be necessary.

