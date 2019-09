DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Elementary School has been named a Blue Ribbon school. The school held a ceremony Friday morning with elected leaders and students to celebrate the announcement.

Out of 362 schools receiving Blue Ribbon honors across the country, two of those programs are in lower Alabama. Daphne Elementary School and the Eichold-Mertz Magnet School in Mobile were awarded the honors.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey also attended Friday’s ceremony.