DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne city council president Pat Rudicell has turned himself in on harassment charges. According to the Baldwin County jail, Rudicell has been released after posting a $500 bond.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the charges came from an incident on July 3rd. The victim was Rudicell’s father’s caregiver at the time. The victim “alleges he [Rudicell] called her names and yelled at her.”