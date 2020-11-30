Daphne cancels 2020 Christmas Parade

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne has cancelled its annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, due to lack of participation.

Entries were much lower than usual and several groups decided to pull their applications as late as Monday.

“We are moving forward with our Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday,” says Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “We have made several changes to allow people to socially distance and stay safe while still celebrating the Holiday Season.”

Daphne’s annual Tree Lighting is Thursday, Dec. 3, in front of City Hall with musical guests Roman Street performing. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the lighting ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be grab-and-go children’s activities and no food or drinks will be served. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and bring chairs.

LATEST STORIES