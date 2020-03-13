Daphne Animal Hospital offering additional service due to Coronavirus concerns

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Animal Hospital is offering an extra service for customers who have compromised immune systems.

Car side check-ins are now being offered.

“If you or someone in your home is immune compromised, but your pet needs care, we are happy to offer car side check-ins. When you call to make your appointment tell us you would like a car side appointment. When you arrive, give us a call and a staff member will come out to get a history on your pet and bring them in to the office for an exam,” their Facebook page read.

Once the appointment is over, the doctor will then call you to discuss findings and you are welcome to pay over the phone.

The animal hospital is just one of many businesses across the country making changes and adjustments due to the Coronavirus threat.

