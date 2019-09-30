Dangers of vaping discussion at St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - The story for the final day of September is in line with what the Gulf Coast has experienced for the entire month. Temperatures soaring well into the 90s with bone-dry conditions. It looks like that trend will stick around for the first few days of October.

High pressure will remain in firm control over the region. This will lead to a stable air mass with mostly clear skies through the overnight period. The winds will stay very light with temperatures falling into the upper 70s after sunset. The region will wake up to temperatures in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will soaring into the middle 90s Tuesday afternoon. Records will likely fall again for many Gulf Coast communities. The rain chances will be squashed to less than 10% thanks to a strong area of high pressure.

This pattern looks to continue through mid-Week. A weak frontal boundary will slip into the area Friday and Saturday. This will lead to a very slight boost in the rain chances. Models are hinting at a stronger front early next week. This one looks to be the first true “autumn” front bringing a more robust rain chance and eventually more seasonable temperatures.