Phoenix, Ariz (CBS) –The danger of improper deep-frying of a Thanksgiving turkey was shown in a video filmed by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The video showed two fire-fighters placing a frozen turkey in a vat of boiling oil.

The result? A massive fireball.

“Phoenix Fire-fighters demonstrating how NOT to fry a turkey this holiday season,” the department wrote next to the video with their top tips: fully thaw the turkey before deep-frying, put the correct amount of oil, and never deep-fry indoors.