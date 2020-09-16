Dangerous conditions prevent Orange Beach police from answering distress calls

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Current conditions from Hurricane Sally is preventing Orange Beach police from responding to calls. They shared the news in a tweet.
