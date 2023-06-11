MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE for Sunday night into early Monday morning as well as Monday afternoon and evening for the threat of strong to severe storms.

A frontal system is moving over the eastern portion of the United States. As the cold front dips south over the next several hours, it is expected to form a broken line of showers and storms overnight Sunday into early Monday. With an already warm, moist environment over the Gulf Coast, there is enough energy to produce these strong to severe storms.

The front will eventually stall over the area, and this will bring a secondary cluster of storms that will push through the area Monday afternoon into the early evening.

The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds with small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding.

